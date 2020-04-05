‘We will not take our eye off the ball’: Shane Fitzsimmons to head new disaster agency

NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons will step down after an unprecedented bushfire season to take on a new role.

From May, Mr Fitzsimmons will become the first commissioner of a new disaster and recovery agency, Resilience NSW.

Shane Fitzsimmons tells Ray Hadley, “it’s actually about a principle focus on recovery and building resilience in the community so we can better prepare for, withstand, and bounce back from disasters and emergencies”.

Over 35yrs with #NSWRFS, been a huge part of my life & it’s truly been an honour to serve as Commissioner for 12+yrs now.

My heartfelt thanks to all RFS members & their supporters.

I look forward to continuing to serve NSW in my new role as Commissioner Resilience.

Thank you pic.twitter.com/l2ehEfLmfu — Shane Fitzsimmons (@RFSCommissioner) April 6, 2020

The new agency will work with all areas of government, including police and emergency services to ensure everything is done to support those in need to rebuild and recover.

“Not just physically, but also a very big focus on the emotional and psychological wellbeing of everybody,” Shane tells Ray.

“As you know Ray, if you look at what’s happening right now with this dreaded COVID virus outbreak… the same people have been devastated by drought, they’ve been belted by the worst fire season in our state’s history and now they’ve got the isolation and the separation as a result of the COVID outbreak.

“We will not take our eye off the ball when it comes to the current disasters and emergencies effecting and impacting on people.”

