WATCH | Teenager’s armed robbery foiled

An armed robber has found himself in a sticky situation after quick-thinking staff locked him inside the store in Sydney’s west.

Police have been told a teenager pulled out a knife and threatened staff at a Condell Park tobacconist.

Workers and a customer ran out and held the door closed, keeping the 16-year-old suspect inside until officers arrived.

Officers from Bankstown Police Area Command arrested the teenager and charged him.

He was refused bail and is set to appear in the children’s court today.