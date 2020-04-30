WATCH | Police chase P-plater allegedly clocking 247km/h

A P-plater has been caught allegedly travelling 247km/h in a 60km/h zone, on a disqualified license.

The motorbike rider was allegedly carrying a pillion passenger as he sped away from police on Canterbury Rd, Wiley Park on Saturday night.

PolAir followed the rider and police allege the 23-year-old reached speeds of 247km/h.

He was arrested at a home in Greenacre, where police discovered his provisional licence was already disqualified until 2032.

He was charged with failing to stop during a police pursuit, reckless driving, driving during a disqualification period, and vehicle number plate obscured.

The number of drivers caught going more than 45km/h over the speed limit between March 16 to April 26 was 425, up 40 per cent from 303 the previous year.

However, drink driving and fatal crashes have halved this year.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mick Corboy told Ray Hadley they will be pursuing jail time for the 23-year-old.

“I can’t, for the life of me, figure out why it’s young people doing this.

“We’re going to make an example of this young fella.”

