2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

WATCH: Locals overjoyed by Roma rainfall

04/02/2020
Ray Hadley
Josh FlemingRoma

Ray Hadley has received a video from Queensland race broadcaster Josh Fleming of rain falling in Roma yesterday afternoon and last night.

40mm fell at Roma Racecourse, and 60mm fell on the other side of town.

Ray Hadley
QLD
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.