WATCH | Indigenous singers join forces with Australian musical elite

Indigenous foundation KARI has joined forces with renowned Australian musicians for a moving performance proving we really are all in this together.

During a time when many artists and musicians are stuck at home unable to perform, the KARI singers have created an amazing online concert from their living rooms.

In collaboration with Australian musical icons Human Nature, and industry-acclaimed musicians including John Foreman, the KARI singers performed their own rendition of Crowded Houses’ ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over‘.

Ray Hadley spotted the video online and thinks everyone needs to see this amazing musical feat.