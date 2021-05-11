2GB
WATCH | Horrifying footage of NSW’s mouse plague

10 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Regional NSW is battling a horrific mouse plague.

There were hopes the plague had eased with recent rains but a second wave has emerged.

Tottenham local Maree Pobje has filmed the below video outside her home.

Maree told Ben Fordham “it is quite depressing”.

“I think it’s in the too hard basket for the Minister of Agriculture.

“It’s becoming a health risk.”

Press PLAY below to hear Maree’s call to action

