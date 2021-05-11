WATCH | Horrifying footage of NSW’s mouse plague

Regional NSW is battling a horrific mouse plague.

There were hopes the plague had eased with recent rains but a second wave has emerged.

Tottenham local Maree Pobje has filmed the below video outside her home.

Mouse plauge is worsening – Maree Pobje from Tottenham has filmed an update, with even more mice pouring out 50m from her house. She says “it is disgusting the Gov isn’t helping with costs as we live in the middle of a plague riddling every surface in our house, clothes & food” pic.twitter.com/Gy7ZRg3Cov — Lucy Thackray (@LucyThack) May 11, 2021

Maree told Ben Fordham “it is quite depressing”.

“I think it’s in the too hard basket for the Minister of Agriculture.

“It’s becoming a health risk.”

Press PLAY below to hear Maree’s call to action