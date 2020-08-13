2GB
WATCH | Football team’s heartwarming Auslan rendition

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham

A local Queensland football team has gone viral after singing, and signing, their club song.

The Yeronga Devils performed their song with an Auslan rendition for their hearing-impaired teammate Jamie Howell.

