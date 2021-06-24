2GB
Warning days are over: Police crack down on public health order compliance

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
coronavirus restrictionsGary WorboysNSW Police
Article image for Warning days are over: Police crack down on public health order compliance

There are no more second chances for those not complying with public health orders, with police to start cracking down with fines.

Residents of the seven hotspot LGAs may not leave metropolitan Sydney – bounded by the Illawarra, Blue Mountains and Central Coast – and must wear face masks on public transport and in indoor venues.

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys told Jim Wilson rulebreakers will be handed $200 to $1000 fines depending on the offence.

“The days are gone where people can expect police to come along and have a chat to them … there is absolutely no room for complacency.

“The single biggest effort that people can make [is] wearing masks.”

Press PLAY below to hear how police will enforce health orders

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
HealthLawNewsNSW
