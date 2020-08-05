2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Virgin Australia 2.0: smaller and slimmer

Virgin Australia 2.0: smaller and slimmer

4 hours ago
BROOKE CORTE

Virgin Australia will exit voluntary administration as a smaller and slimmer airline, shedding about a third of its workforce as it scales back its fleet and dumps low-cost carrier Tiger.

Airline Ratings editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas says Virgin 2.0 will be an attractive airline.

“If you can get rid of the all the parts that don’t work and are too expensive, you do have the fundamentals of a good airline and I guess that’s what Bain Capital has seen,

“They’ve done what everybody expected them to do.”

Click play to hear the full analysis:

BROOKE CORTE
BusinessMoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873