2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Veterans plead for public support..

Veterans plead for public support amid explosive claims against federal government

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Heston RussellUnit Citations
Article image for Veterans plead for public support amid explosive claims against federal government

Veterans are slamming the federal government’s ­enlistment of the Queen to strip soldiers of their medals long before the Afghan war crimes report was released.

The Queen signed off on a change to Unit Citations Regulations on July 13 this year, allowing the Governor-General to strip a unit of its ­citation on the recommendation of the Defence Minister or the Chief of the Defence Force.

Former special forces 2nd Commando Regiment officer Heston Russell told Ben Fordham he’s determined to uncover the truth and wants the Australian public to support them.

“We’ve lost confidence in our government’s ability to support our veterans.

“What I thought was a knee-jerk reaction has actually been months and months of premeditated planning that’s now coming to fruition.

“The presumption of innocence has not been overridden in six days, it’s been overridden in more than six months worth of planning.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873