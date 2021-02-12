2GB
  • Veteran jockey shocks Ray Hadley..

Veteran jockey shocks Ray Hadley ahead of Coffs Harbour races

17 seconds ago
Ray Hadley
Coffs HarbourGurmesh SinghNewhaven Park Country ChampionshipsStephen Traecey
Article image for Veteran jockey shocks Ray Hadley ahead of Coffs Harbour races

Ray Hadley is broadcasting from the Coffs Harbour Racing Club ahead of the 2021 Newhaven Park Country Championships.

Veteran jockey Stephen Traecey will ride Sugar Baby in race 8 tomorrow.

He shocked Ray when he told him he still does work riding 10 to 12 times every morning, in addition to his races.

“Didn’t you say you’re 64?!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ray has been following the story of the divisive $76 million Coffs Harbour Cultural and Civic Space for nearly a year.

Local MP Gurmesh Singh explained why there’s been significant opposition to the project, and the sales of council property to fund it.

“Ray, I’ve had hundreds if not thousands of letters and correspondence … against this project, and I’ll be generous and say probably two dozen people for it.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Ray Hadley
Horse RacingLocalNews
