Veteran jockey shocks Ray Hadley ahead of Coffs Harbour races

Ray Hadley is broadcasting from the Coffs Harbour Racing Club ahead of the 2021 Newhaven Park Country Championships.

Veteran jockey Stephen Traecey will ride Sugar Baby in race 8 tomorrow.

He shocked Ray when he told him he still does work riding 10 to 12 times every morning, in addition to his races.

“Didn’t you say you’re 64?!”

Ray has been following the story of the divisive $76 million Coffs Harbour Cultural and Civic Space for nearly a year.

Local MP Gurmesh Singh explained why there’s been significant opposition to the project, and the sales of council property to fund it.

“Ray, I’ve had hundreds if not thousands of letters and correspondence … against this project, and I’ll be generous and say probably two dozen people for it.”

