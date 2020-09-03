UK backlash: Tony Abbot labelled a ‘homophobic misogynist’ on British TV

Former prime minister Tony Abbott is facing a barrage of criticism over his rumoured appointment in the UK

Mr Abbott is tipped to join the British Board of Trade in an advisory capacity, tasked with helping strike deals for Britain around the world.

A conservative British MP Caroline Nokes has called it an “awful” appointment while UK Sky News journalist Kay Burley labelled him a “homophobic misogynist”.

But Ben Fordham says his personal views are irrelevant.

“Love him or hate him, he’s good at putting a trade deal together.”

Image: Getty/Anadolu Agency