Two dead after Sydney to Melbourne train derails

Two people are dead and many are injured after the Sydney to Melbourne XPT train derailed near Wallan, about 45 kilometers north of Melbourne.

About 160 people were on board when the train crashed.

Ambulance Victoria said one person had been airlifted to hospital in Melbourne. Four others would be transported to hospital in a stable condition.

Other passengers have been assessed for minor injuries. It is not clear how the train derailed.

The train departed Sydney at 7:40 am and was due to arrive at Southern Cross Station in Melbourne at 6:30pm. Delays meant the train was running nearly 100 minutes late when it derailed at about 7:50 pm.

A triage centre has been set up at a nearby BP petrol station.

Multiple Emergency Services crews are onsite and the rail line between Sydney and Melbourne is closed.