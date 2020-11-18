2GB
‘True Blue’: Preserving Australian culture ten sounds at a time

5 hours ago
Deborah Knight
AUSTRALIANAMusic historyNational Film and Sound ArchiveRadio history
Article image for ‘True Blue’: Preserving Australian culture ten sounds at a time

Ten new recordings have been added to the National Film and Sound Archive’s collection of more than 150 Sounds of Australia.

NFSA Sound Curator Thorsten Kaeding told Deborah Knight the list of public nominations is whittled down by a panel of industry professionals, artists and academics.

“It’s incredibly hard [to select only ten], which is why we get other people to do it!”

John Williamson’s 80s classic ‘True Blue’ has been added this year, and Mr Kaeding said it’s the first of his recordings to be included in the Sounds of Australia vault.

“When we told John, it was the day after his 75th birthday, and he was absolutely over the moon.”

Nominations are already open for 2021 submissions. Each sound must meet the criteria of being at least 10 years old, a recorded sound “not just a random noise”, have an “enduring” cultural impact, and most obviously, be Australian.

The NFSA receive hundreds of nominations each year, but “we’d love more”, Mr Kaeding said.

Click PLAY below to hear the full list of 2020 inductees

Image: National Sound and Film Archive

Deborah Knight
AustraliaMusicNews
