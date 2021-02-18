2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Treasurer holds firm ahead of meeting with Mark Zuckerberg

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
Josh Frydenberg
Article image for Treasurer holds firm ahead of meeting with Mark Zuckerberg

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says he won’t back down ahead of a phone call with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg later this morning.

Australians were yesterday blocked from posting, or viewing, news content on Facebook in an extraordinary move that caught the government and media companies off guard.

Mr Frydenberg told Ben Fordham the government will not back down.

“There’s something more at stake here than a couple of commercial deals. This is about Australia’s sovereignty.

“If Mark raises with me legitimate issues that I think can be clarified, then I’ll put that forward to my colleagues.

“But what we won’t do is back down on legislating this important code.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNewsTechnology
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873