Treasurer holds firm ahead of meeting with Mark Zuckerberg

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says he won’t back down ahead of a phone call with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg later this morning.

Australians were yesterday blocked from posting, or viewing, news content on Facebook in an extraordinary move that caught the government and media companies off guard.

Mr Frydenberg told Ben Fordham the government will not back down.

“There’s something more at stake here than a couple of commercial deals. This is about Australia’s sovereignty.

“If Mark raises with me legitimate issues that I think can be clarified, then I’ll put that forward to my colleagues.

“But what we won’t do is back down on legislating this important code.”

