Transport Minister denies backflip on mobile speed camera warning signs

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Andrew Constance
Article image for Transport Minister denies backflip on mobile speed camera warning signs

The NSW Transport Minister insists the government is not backflipping on mobile speed camera warning signs as permanent signs are introduced.

From mid-August 2021 1000 permanent roadside warning signs will be introduced in areas where mobile speed cameras are used along with 350 portable roadside warning signs.

Andrew Constance told Ben Fordham the signs will warn drivers mobile speed cameras are used in the area.

“These are not the signs that sit within 100 metres of someone approaching a camera.

“This is not a backflip, this is just putting static signs across the network.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: File image

