Transport Minister confirms major breakthrough for Orchard Hills landowners

After more than a week of advocacy, Jim Wilson has secured a positive outcome for Western Sydney landowners uprooted by the extension of the Sydney Metro.

Jim heard from many Orchard Hills residents, including homeowners of fifty years Frank and Mary, who feel the government’s offers for land acquisition will leave them shortchanged.

Good to meet the hard working people inc. Frank and Mary being dudded over their family homes, cmon @SydneyMetro and #NSWGovt give them a fair go before they’re kicked out #OrchardHills @2GB873 #Drive pic.twitter.com/mPmaSsNI7Z — Jim Wilson (@JimWilsonMedia) February 8, 2021

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance acknowledged the “enormous stress” of the disruption, and confirmed they will all now receive “true market value” for their property.

“This is the commencement of the process, not the completion.

“I can announce that … those residents who are concerned in relation to the valuation … we are happy for them to engage their own independent valuer and their own lawyers.

“It’s not just a valuation based on their existing zoning.”

The residents have requested a public consultation with Sydney Metro, but Mr Constance said further discussions will still be had in one-on-one, private meetings.

However, fees for the residents’ legal representation will be covered by the government, he added.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Christine Vella, one of the affected Orchard Hills locals, has led the charge and has welcomed most aspects of the Transport Minister’s announcement.

“I am absolutely ecstatic,” she told Jim.

“His assurance that he will take into account all rates in the area, it’s just a weight off our mind.”

Click PLAY below to hear her full response

Mulgoa MP Tanya Davies, who broke ranks with her own government to demand greater compensation, also embraced the news.

She told Jim she and the residents are “indebted” to him for the campaign he ran.

“If it wasn’t for you, if it wasn’t for your advocacy, if it wasn’t for your pressure, I really don’t think we would be at the place we are at now.”

Click PLAY below to hear her full response