Liberal MP demands ‘fair compensation’ for dislocated Western Sydney landowners

A fellow Liberal MP is lobbying Transport Minister Andrew Constance to cut a better deal for landowners affected by the Western Sydney Airport train line.

Jim Wilson has heard from Orchard Hills landowners who argue compulsory land acquisitions to build the Sydney Metro connection are too extensive and inadequately compensated.

Mulgoa MP Tanya Davies told Jim the current offering is “nowhere near enough”, leaving residents worse off and unable to relocate locally.

“[The government] are looking to transfer what is currently a rural residential rate and change that into a residential, commercial and mixed-use zoning, which will afford the government quite a substantial windfall.

“The government ought to come to the table, and give the residents the compensation that they need.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images