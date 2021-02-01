‘Uprooted’ locals reveal massive emotional toll of Sydney Metro extension

The construction of the Western Sydney Airport has borne fresh controversy, with the proposed Sydney Metro connection now under fire.

Orchard Hills resident Christine Vella is among the locals furious that the government seems to be acquiring more land for the rail line than is necessary.

She told Jim Wilson the government is offering landowners “their idea of market value”, and it isn’t enough.

“None of us will be able to relocate in the area on the money that they have offered.

“I have three children on my own that go to local schools, and it’s [a] complete uproot.

“It’s already taken massive tolls emotionally … the stress, the devastation: I haven’t got words.”

Image: NSW Government/Sydney Metro