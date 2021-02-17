Transport Minister accused of shirking promises under weight of ‘bureaucratic crap’

Jim Wilson has revealed despite Transport Minister Andrew Constance’s assurances, Orchard Hills residents still haven’t met with Sydney Metro representatives.

Mr Constance last week confirmed on-air that all landowners will now receive “true market value” for their property.

Both parties have given conflicting accounts of their interactions in week since, with Sydney Metro claiming residents have not taken up their offers.

Jim called on Sydney Metro boss Rebecca McPhee to “cut the bureaucratic crap”.

“Just get this sorted, and give these residents peace of mind!”

Christine Vella, the Orchard Hills resident spearheading the local effort to cut better deals with the government, told Jim she’s called multiple times to book the promised meeting and has received no response.

“Nobody here has refused any meeting with Sydney Metro, we’ve all been trying to negotiate with them.

“The Minister is denying that he has agreed to any changes, and that our understanding was wrong.

“Our solicitors are telling us that we’ve been played big time.”

