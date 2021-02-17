2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Transport Minister accused of shirking promises under weight of ‘bureaucratic crap’

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson Campaign
Andrew ConstanceChristine VellaOrchard HillsSydney MetroWestern Sydney Airport
Article image for Transport Minister accused of shirking promises under weight of ‘bureaucratic crap’

Jim Wilson has revealed despite Transport Minister Andrew Constance’s assurances, Orchard Hills residents still haven’t met with Sydney Metro representatives.

Mr Constance last week confirmed on-air that all landowners will now receive “true market value” for their property.

Both parties have given conflicting accounts of their interactions in week since, with Sydney Metro claiming residents have not taken up their offers.

Jim called on Sydney Metro boss Rebecca McPhee to “cut the bureaucratic crap”.

“Just get this sorted, and give these residents peace of mind!”

Click PLAY below to hear Jim’s comments in full

Christine Vella, the Orchard Hills resident spearheading the local effort to cut better deals with the government, told Jim she’s called multiple times to book the promised meeting and has received no response.

“Nobody here has refused any meeting with Sydney Metro, we’ve all been trying to negotiate with them.

“The Minister is denying that he has agreed to any changes, and that our understanding was wrong.

“Our solicitors are telling us that we’ve been played big time.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full update

 

Jim Wilson Campaign
LocalNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873