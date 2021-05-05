2GB
Tradie discovers gargantuan moth at primary school worksite

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Peter Gleeson
Article image for Tradie discovers gargantuan moth at primary school worksite

A Queensland tradie’s recent discovery is a strong rival to the Big Pineapple and Big Prawn. 

The man discovered a monstrous wood moth at his Mt Cotton worksite.

The moth is reported to be the size of “two fists put together”.

Look at the size of this MOTH! 😱

Workers at Mt Cotton State School found this during the construction of a new building…

Posted by ABC Brisbane on Monday, 3 May 2021

“Well that was the one that fell out of Ray Hadley’s wallet recently and made its way to Mount Cotton,” Peter Gleeson joked.

“He’s obviously been going to the moth version of Macca’s for some time!”

Press PLAY below to hear more 

Image: ABC Brisbane / Facebook 

NewsQLD
