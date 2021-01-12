Tourist operators urge Daniel Andrews to ‘go green’ to save their livelihoods

The border communities of Echuca-Moama have found themselves once again pleading with state governments to show their businesses compassion.

Murray River Paddle Steamers managing director Rohan Burgess found himself in a uniquely challenging situation when border closures were first implemented last year.

“As soon as you step onto the gangway, even though you’re just floating on the water, you’re in NSW.

“We had all these customers in Victoria that could’ve gone on a boat cruise … but they weren’t allowed to.

“It’s like they were all going to jump overboard, and swim to the other bank and walk their way to Sydney!”

After several weeks, the business eventually gained an exemption from NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard, but now they’ve been burnt a second time, classed orange under Victoria’s newest measures.

He’s urging Premier Daniel Andrews to “go green” with a border bubble for regional Victoria and NSW, in order to save his struggling business.

“Tourism in these areas … is on its knees.”

