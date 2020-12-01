Todd Woodbridge puts to bed fears of Australian Open cancellation

The tennis community was rocked this morning by reports suggesting the Australian Open could be cancelled amid meetings between officials and the Victorian government.

Australian tennis great Todd Woodbridge confirmed to James Bracey “that is most definitely not the case”.

“We are going to have an Australian Open for sure.

“I don’t have a date for you, but we can pretty much look to the beginning of February.

“We’re not now, with quarantine, going to be able to get player on the court for … the dates that have been set down originally.”

Grand slam champion Sam Stosur told James and Todd the lack of confirmation has made for “very unusual” preparations.

“The one thing is we’re all in the same boat, but it is kind of weird.

“That might actually be eight weeks ’til we do anything again, so we’ve still got a lot of training and a lot of time up our sleeves.”

Players are receiving weekly updates from Tennis Australia she said, “but … things do change quite rapidly”.

