Tim Winton novel brought to life on the big screen
Tim Winton’s novel Dirt Music has been transformed into a film 20 years on.
Director Gregor Jordan told Deborah Knight there were a number of factors contributing to the lengthy time it took to bring it to the big screen.
“It’s a beautiful love story but there are some unusual ideas.
“It’s set in some extremely remote locations which are ultimately expensive to get a film crew to.”
The movie is showing in cinemas from October 8.
Image: Universal Pictures