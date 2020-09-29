2GB
Tim Winton novel brought to life on the big screen

1 hour ago
Deborah Knight
Tim Winton’s novel Dirt Music has been transformed into a film 20 years on.

Director Gregor Jordan told Deborah Knight there were a number of factors contributing to the lengthy time it took to bring it to the big screen.

“It’s a beautiful love story but there are some unusual ideas.

“It’s set in some extremely remote locations which are ultimately expensive to get a film crew to.”

The movie is showing in cinemas from October 8.

Image: Universal Pictures

