Three officers attacked during a vehicle stop

Three police officer have been allegedly punched and assaulted during a vehicle stop in the Lower Hunter Valley.

Officers stopped a Ford on Trevor Street in Telarah yesterday evening after it was allegedly driving dangerously.

Police will allege one male exited the car and walked towards the Sergeant, attempting to block his vision of the car.

The officer saw another man exit from the driver’s side of the vehicle before he began acting erratically and allegedly pushed the officer in the chest.

As the officer tried to arrest the driver, the second male allegedly put himself between the two men.

The driver then allegedly punched the officer in the face.

Both men fled on foot before the driver was found at a nearby railway corridor trying to jump a fence.

When two officers tried to restrain him the driver allegedly punched a Constable in the neck and shoulder multiple times.

A Senior Constable followed the driver over the fence and was also allegedly punched before the 20-year-old man was eventually arrested.

He has been refused bail and will appear in Maitland Local Court today.

The Sergeant was taken to John Hunter Hospital for treatment for a fractured eye socket.

The two other officers were treated for minor cuts and soft tissue damage.

This follows harrowing bodycam footage of an assault on police on Sydney’s Central Coast.

Superintendent Chad Gillies told Ben Fordham they are looking for the second 24-year-old man.

“I can promise you that if we don’t locate him this morning we’ll be getting a warrant out for his arrest shortly thereafter.”

Image: Getty