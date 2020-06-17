Choking disgrace: Bodycam captures shocking moment a female officer is assaulted

NSW Police have released disturbing bodycam footage of a female officer allegedly being assaulted by a man resisting arrest.

The attack, footage of which was released by police today, has drawn condemnation from the Police Minister.

“This is an inexcusable attack on two officers who were simply responding to a call out to protect members of our community,” David Elliott said.

Two police officers attended a home on the Central Coast after reports of a domestic violence incident, where they were approached by a 35-year-old man.

Police say a struggle ensued when the officers attempted to arrest the man, who allegedly spat in the male officer’s face, elbowed him and twisted his genitals.

The female officer was punched in the face, grabbed around the neck and choked. A clump of hair was ripped from her scalp.

WARNING: VIEWERS MAY FIND IMAGES DISTRESSING

Both officers were taken to hospital for treatment.

The man faces 13 charges, most of which relate to the violent arrest. He has been refused bail, and will appear before Wyong Local Court next week.

Image: NSW Police