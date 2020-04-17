Thoughtful seven-year-old ‘hand-delivering happiness’ during COVID-19
A seven-year-old Brisbane boy is delivering letters to residents in nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gianni Bond has started a neighbourhood postal service in Ascot and tells Deborah Knight he “got a lot of letters” and delivers them at 3pm every day.
“Every single person in the street would write a letter and then they would put it at the mailbox at the top of the street.”
His mum, Ann-Maree, tells Deborah they’ve had an “overwhelming” response.
