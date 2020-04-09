‘Those points will stand’: Rugby League Commission commits to May start date

The Australian Rugby League Commission has committed to a May 28 start date for the continuation of the NRL season.

“We wanted to give a road map to all our fans and coaches and players,” Chairman Peter V’landys tells Ben Fordham.

“We’re realistic though – things change on a daily basis – but we had to have a commencement date.”

Ben asked Mr V’landys whether the results from the first two rounds would carry forward.

“Those count, and that wasn’t on the table. That never came to the commission, that was just a suggestion that was brought up at a sub-committee meeting.

“Those points will definitely stand.”

After coming under fire from Nine earlier today, the Chairman has promised to involve broadcasters in decision-making.

Mr V’landys also committed to player safety, and says there are many details that still need to be ironed out.

“All the hard work will now begin.

“We’ve always said that we won’t put the community at risk, and we certainly won’t put our players at risk.”

Image: Matt King/Getty