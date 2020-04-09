Ray Hadley slams the NRL’s ‘folly’ over early return

Ray Hadley has slammed the NRL’s assertion they’ll be back in business by the end of May even if it means playing without a crowd.

“I think it’s folly to even think about May 21 or 28.

“The next two weeks will determine what we’re doing in the next six months, not the next six weeks, because the coronavirus can ebb and flow – it can go down then come back and bite you in the bum.”

The proposal to have a rebooted 15 or 16-round split competition up and running without crowds has been widely criticised as yet another financially disastrous move.

“The code has been mismanaged, and that falls back to the former chairman of the ARL Commission, the board, and the chief executive.

“Todd Greenberg, his career is basically resigned to the wastepaper basket because he presided over all of this.”

Ray’s comments follow an extraordinary statement from Nine lambasting the NRL for not consulting with broadcast partners on the decision.

In the statement, Nine alleges its own investment in the game “has been squandered by a bloated head office completely ignoring the needs of the clubs, players and supporters”.

