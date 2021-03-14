2GB
‘They coward punched me’: Labor leader hits out at unions’ ‘attack’ on her

7 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Article image for ‘They coward punched me’: Labor leader hits out at unions’ ‘attack’ on her

NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay has hit out at the unions, with her position is in doubt following “secret” polling.

The figures predict if an election were held today, leader Jodi McKay would be among the high profile MPs at risk of losing their seats.

Ms McKay told Ray Hadley the poll was an “attack” by the leaders of the AWU and the HSU.

“They didn’t support me and they’ve undermined me from day one, and now they’ve used their members’ money to conduct a secret poll.

“They released it to the media and coward punched me from behind and if they think I’m going to lay on the mat, I’m not.

“I will take them on, just like I took on Tripodi, just like I took on Obeid.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Nine News

