2GB
‘These people are my friends’: Ray Hadley’s powerful defence of the high tackle crackdown

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Article image for ‘These people are my friends’: Ray Hadley’s powerful defence of the high tackle crackdown

Ray Hadley has renewed his support for the NRL’s high tackle crackdown after three players were sent off, and a further 14 sin binned during Magic Round.

The crackdown has copped backlash from fans of the game, who argue the game is going soft.

“There are many of the greatest players the game has ever seen where they don’t know their own names, let alone the name of their wives and their children,” Ray said.

“If I sound emotional, I am because some of these people are my friends.”

Press PLAY below to hear Ray’s impassioned comments 

ARL Commission Chairman Peter V’landys stood by the increased focus, telling Ray high tackles are “the most crucial thing the rugby league has ever faced in its history”.

“I would be irresponsible if I didn’t take this action now, and we didn’t take it as hard as we did.

“If you don’t respond quickly, and if you don’t do it methodically, there will be no game in 15 years, and I am confident of that.”

Press PLAY below to hear V’landys’ discuss potential suspensions 

Image: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

