‘There’s no protest about this’: Ray Hadley calls for leadership in the wake of Townsville tragedy

Ray Hadley says the deadly Townsville crash which claimed the lives of four teens should signal a change for leaders and the community.

In a report today, Queensland Police Union boss Ian Leaders urged parents and the government to work together to bring an end to the “juvenile crime epidemic”.

“If I say that one more time, I will go blue in the face,” Ray said.

The four teens were killed after the allegedly stolen car they were travelling in crashed into a traffic light pole.

A 14-year-old has been charged with the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

“Where are the parents? Have the parents got no rights?” Ray said.

“Do they surrender rights? Where are the elders? I suppose like the rest of us, scratching their heads in despair.”

Ray said there had been an “inaction and inability” to deal with issues around youth crime.

“If you are going to have a protest, have a protest about that,” he said.

“We have been talking about it for a long, long time, nothing ever seems to happen.

“In our own backyard, there’s no protest about this.”

