The sinister turn in online abuse putting parents on high alert

More young people than ever are abandoning ‘stranger danger’ online, putting them at increased risk of ‘coerced, self-produced child sexual abuse material’.

eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant told Deborah Knight abuse has been “supercharged” by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has driven more youth online.

New research indicates 3 in 10 teenagers have been contacted by a stranger, but only half contact a trusted adult when things go wrong.

“The theme this year in Australia is ‘start the chat’.

“The minute you’re handing over a digital device, you need to be talking to your kids about respect and responsibility, but letting them know they can come to you … without a fear of device denial or some kind of technology retribution.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty