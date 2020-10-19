2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The plan to split Queensland into two states

37 mins ago
Ben Fordham
Jason CostiganNorth Queensland First PartyReef State

A plan to split the Sunshine State in two is gaining traction as Queenslanders prepare to head to the polls.

Under the plan, North Queensland would be split off and renamed the “Reef State”.

Leader of the North Queensland First Party Jason Costigan told Ben Fordham the north of the state has different priorities.

“We’re talking about having laws in place so we can have crocodiles controlled.

“We want to burn coal for cheaper electricity … and we’re having people in Brisbane, a thousand kilometres away, telling us what to do.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
NewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873