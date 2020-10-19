The plan to split Queensland into two states

A plan to split the Sunshine State in two is gaining traction as Queenslanders prepare to head to the polls.

Under the plan, North Queensland would be split off and renamed the “Reef State”.

Leader of the North Queensland First Party Jason Costigan told Ben Fordham the north of the state has different priorities.

“We’re talking about having laws in place so we can have crocodiles controlled.

“We want to burn coal for cheaper electricity … and we’re having people in Brisbane, a thousand kilometres away, telling us what to do.”

