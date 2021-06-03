The part of Victoria’s lockdown that ‘breaks’ the Treasurer’s heart

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg agrees many Victorians are questioning “why us?” as they endure yet another lockdown.

Melbourne’s lockdown has been extended as the federal government offers those in lockdown a disaster relief payment.

Mr Frydenberg told Luke Grant Victorians have been hit harder by the pandemic than any other state.

“NSW for example, kids have been out of school for around 29 days, in Victoria some kids have been out of school for 21 weeks!

“And it breaks my heart to know that these kids are not in the classroom, … not getting the education and the contact with their friends.

“For me, this has been the massive casualty of the pandemic.”

