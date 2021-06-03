2GB
Morrison government’s ‘shameful’ backdown on Victorian COVID payments panned

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Victoria Lockdown
Article image for Morrison government’s ‘shameful’ backdown on Victorian COVID payments panned

Jim Wilson has accused the federal government of caving in to the Victorian government’s demands for assistance.

Victorians unable to work will receive up to $500 per week through a new ‘temporary COVID disaster payment’, which will kick in for lockdowns longer than seven days.

The package is “setting a dangerous precedent”, Jim argued, making Australian taxpayers bear the burden of self-inflicted lockdowns.

“This afternoon, the federal government bowed to pressure.

“State governments need to know, if they pull the trigger they’ll have to cop the costs.

“Now you and me in New South Wales … will foot the bill for the incompetent Andrews government, and that to me is shameful.”

Press PLAY below to hear Jim’s comments in full

Image: Nine News

 

Lockdown lifeline: PM announces COVID disaster payment for workers in hotspots

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNewsPolitics
