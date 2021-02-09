The ones to watch: Australian Open sees future stars of tennis shine

Australia’s young hopefuls have not failed to impress at day two of the Australian Open.

Alexei Popryin secured a “huge win” in an intense match against David Goffin, while Alex De Minaur “demolished” Tennys Sandgren in straight sets.

Nine tennis commentator Todd Woodbridge told Mark Levy the 21-year-olds will be the players to watch for a long time to come.

“He, along with De Minaur, they’re the two that are going to carry Australian tennis into the rest of this decade.

“Hopefully they can continue to work on their game, find bigger weapons and go deep in these tournaments.”

Image: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images