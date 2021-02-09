2GB
The ones to watch: Australian Open sees future stars of tennis shine

1 hour ago
Mark Levy
ALEX DE MINAURAlexei PopryinAUSTRALIAN OPENTODD WOODBRIDGE
Article image for The ones to watch: Australian Open sees future stars of tennis shine

Australia’s young hopefuls have not failed to impress at day two of the Australian Open.

Alexei Popryin secured a “huge win” in an intense match against David Goffin, while Alex De Minaur “demolished” Tennys Sandgren in straight sets.

Nine tennis commentator Todd Woodbridge told Mark Levy the 21-year-olds will be the players to watch for a long time to come.

“He, along with De Minaur, they’re the two that are going to carry Australian tennis into the rest of this decade.

“Hopefully they can continue to work on their game, find bigger weapons and go deep in these tournaments.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Mark Levy
SportsTennis
