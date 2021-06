Farmers across NSW have received decent rainfall while mice continue to dominate regional NSW.

Walgett farmer Jamie Warden told Ben Fordham the mice have been plaguing the area for nearly 12 months.

“I’ve never, ever, seen anything like it in my lifetime.

“We’ve got 15 traps that we empty about three times a day.”

Ben Fordham said, “The mice are winning the war.”

