The ‘huge gaping hole’ putting Australia’s elderly at risk of COVID-19
Federal Labor Leader Anthony Albanese says mandatory vaccination should be introduced for home care workers caring for the elderly.
National Cabinet recently decided it will be mandatory for aged care workers to receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by September.
Mr Albanese told Ben Fordham the 150,000 home care workers need to be vaccinated.
“This is a huge gaping hole in the system.”
