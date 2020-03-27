The hidden disease hundreds of thousands of women face

One in ten Australian women suffer from endometriosis – and many don’t realise they have it.

Endometriosis Australia Medical Director Professor Jason Abbott tells Deborah Knight the disease is caused by uterine tissue growing outside the uterus, and cases can range from mild to severe.

The symptoms of endometriosis include severe period pain, extreme fatigue, and painful sexual intercourse.

Professor Abbott says endometriosis is often genetic, and is incurable. Doctors rely on pain management and surgical means of relief when treating the disease.

“What we’re aiming to do is really to try and improve quality of life for the woman, allow her to have children if and when she wanted to in the future.”

The open line for Friday Health has received many calls from women, revealing the physical and emotional impacts of living with the chronic pain.

Image: Endometriosis Australia