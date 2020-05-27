The curious case of Australia’s youngest coronavirus death

A 30-year-old central Queensland man has become the youngest person in Australia to die with coronavirus.

It is the first confirmed case in the small town of Blackwater and his partner is currently in quarantine with flu-like symptoms.

Questions have been raised after it was discovered the man had not left the area since February.

Local member Lachlan Millar told Deborah Knight regional Queensland has been free of COVID-19 until this case, but they aren’t jumping to conclusions.

“My understanding from the Chief Medical Officer, Jeanette Young… is that the young man did have some underlying conditions [and] hadn’t been at work since November.

“I think rather than speculating, I think we’ve just got to wait for the coroner’s report.

“What we’ve got to do is not panic.

“The best way we can beat this is if you feel like you’ve got the symptoms … get a test done.”

Image: Getty