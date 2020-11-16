2GB
The $1 billion double-standard in the Australian government

9 hours ago
Ben Fordham
robo debt
Ben Fordham has called out the double standards in the Australian government after a settlement was reached over the robo-debt scandal.

The federal government reached a settlement over the class action, agreeing to a deal totalling $1.2 billion.

However, the Australia Post CEO stood down after spending $20,000 on Cartier watches to reward executives.

“If we were shocked and appalled by that waste at Australia Post, what’s our reaction to this?” Ben Fordham asked.

“It is an obvious double standard. If one makes you shocked and appalled then the robo-debt disaster should make you blind with rage.”

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNewsPolitics
