Test captain Tim Paine to play on in ‘the greatest position in the world’

6 hours ago
Wide world of sports exclusive
MARK TAYLORTest cricketTim Paine
Article image for Test captain Tim Paine to play on in ‘the greatest position in the world’

Australian Test captain Tim Paine “doesn’t want to put a date on” his retirement, keen to play on for as long as he can.

Mr Paine told James Bracey and Mark Taylor he’ll leave when he’s ready, but that day could be years away.

“I’ll know when I know … but I’m in the greatest position in the world.

“Physically and mentally, I’m probably in better shape than I’ve ever been.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Jono Searle/Cricket Australia via Getty Images

 

Wide world of sports exclusive
CricketSports
