Teen charged with murder after horror crash

A 17-year-old has been charged with the murder of two pedestrians killed in a horrific crash near Brisbane.



Two pedestrians, a 37-year-old male and 31-year-old pregnant woman, were killed in the crash while walking their two dogs.

The couple were identified as Matty Field and Kate Leadbetter.

The teenager is accused of stealing a car, before running a red light and colliding with a truck.

The impact caused the Landcruiser to roll, killing the Alexandra Hills couple.

Nine News Reporter Reece D’Alessandro told Ben Fordham the teenager tried to flee the scene.

“We know that he is no stranger to police.

“There are reports that he was out on bail for multiple driving offences.”

4BC’s Laura Anderson reported from the scene of the crash, telling Deborah Knight mementos were being left by members of the public.

“It’s incredible to see all of the people showing up to put flowers down, teddy bears…

“I spoke to a lady before who didn’t even know the couple but she was just so shocked to hear what happened.”

Concern was also held this morning for one of the couple’s two dogs, which had gone missing following the crash.

Frankie suffers from Addison’s disease, which requires medication.

Deborah Knight was happy to report Frankie has since been found alive deep in bushland following community search.

BREAKING: Frankie has been found alive! She was being walked by her owners when they were hit and killed in a stolen car crash at Alexandra Hills last night @7NewsBrisbane pic.twitter.com/WCpYSFsMmJ — Mackenzie Ravn (@mackenzieravn) January 27, 2021

