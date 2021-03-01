Taxi company’s full fleet to return to the roads as JobKeeper ends

A rapid resumption of demand for taxi services has seen drivers urged to get back on the road.

13 CABS CEO Andrew Skelton told Ben Fordham he didn’t begrudge that thousands of employees were paid to sit at home on JobKeeper during the height of the pandemic.

“There was an 80 per cent reduction in activity, so it didn’t really serve anyone’s interests to have the fleet at full capacity.”

However, in recent weeks the company has seen a significant rebound.

“There’s certainly a lot of capacity for drivers to come back in. Certainly the work is there.

“If we can reboot these 3000 [drivers], that will go a long way towards the new drivers that we need to meet the demand.”

