2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Taxi company’s full fleet to return to the roads as JobKeeper ends

10 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Andrew SkeltonJobKeeperTaxi
Article image for Taxi company’s full fleet to return to the roads as JobKeeper ends

A rapid resumption of demand for taxi services has seen drivers urged to get back on the road.

13 CABS CEO Andrew Skelton told Ben Fordham he didn’t begrudge that thousands of employees were paid to sit at home on JobKeeper during the height of the pandemic.

“There was an 80 per cent reduction in activity, so it didn’t really serve anyone’s interests to have the fleet at full capacity.”

However, in recent weeks the company has seen a significant rebound.

“There’s certainly a lot of capacity for drivers to come back in. Certainly the work is there.

“If we can reboot these 3000 [drivers], that will go a long way towards the new drivers that we need to meet the demand.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
BusinessNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873