Labor feud: Tanya Plibersek laughs off Joel Fitzgibbon’s slap

Labor heavyweight Tanya Plibersek has expressed frustration at backbencher Joel Fitzgibbon’s suggestion the party is not listening to workers in regional areas.

The Member for Hunter has claimed both state and federal Labor will lose their next elections if they don’t abandon their push for renewables and reconnect with their traditional base.

Senior federal Labor MP Tanya Plibersek, who some have touted as a potential leader of the party, laughed away Mr Fitzgibbon’s characterisation, telling Jim Wilson “it’s completely untrue”.

“I find it a little bit frustrating to hear from Joel that we’re not [listening to workers]. I am.

“I’m in my electorate, I’m travelling around NSW and around Australia all the time … in factories, in hospitals, I’m in schools, I’m talking to people who are working on the land … and I know my colleagues are as well.”

Image: Getty Images/Tracey Nearmy