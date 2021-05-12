2GB
131 873

  Sydney's 'floating disaster' reaches 'embarrassing' new heights

Sydney’s ‘floating disaster’ reaches ’embarrassing’ new heights

7 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Public TransportRiver Class ferriesSydney Ferries
Article image for Sydney’s ‘floating disaster’ reaches ’embarrassing’ new heights

The embattled fleet of Indonesian-built River Class ferries are facing yet another defect.

The revelation captains cannot see out of their vessel at night due to glare is the latest in a series of issues, including lack of air-conditioning and excessive height.

Jim Wilson declared the government’s corner-cutting and refusal to invest in local manufacturing has backfired badly.

“Quite frankly, this is embarrassing.

“Transport NSW keep trying to play down the problems, but there’s no hiding the fact they are a floating disaster.

“Why did the government think this was a bright idea?”

Press PLAY below to hear Jim’s comments in full

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
NewsNSW
