Sydney’s ‘floating disaster’ reaches ’embarrassing’ new heights

The embattled fleet of Indonesian-built River Class ferries are facing yet another defect.

The revelation captains cannot see out of their vessel at night due to glare is the latest in a series of issues, including lack of air-conditioning and excessive height.

Jim Wilson declared the government’s corner-cutting and refusal to invest in local manufacturing has backfired badly.

“Quite frankly, this is embarrassing.

“Transport NSW keep trying to play down the problems, but there’s no hiding the fact they are a floating disaster.

“Why did the government think this was a bright idea?”

Image: Getty