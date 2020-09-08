Sydney pub first in NSW to be shut down over COVID-19 regulatory breaches

A Sydney pub has become the first venue in NSW to be shut down over multiple breaches of coronavirus health measures.

The Unity Hall Hotel in Balmain has been fined $10,000 and is not permitted to trade for the next seven days, after inspectors from NSW Liquor and Gaming found the hotel hosted two birthday parties in breach of Public Health Order.

Police were alerted to the breaches by a member of the public, and found a private function with 32 guests dancing and mingling.

NSW Liquor and Gaming Director of Compliance Dimitri Argeres told Ray Hadley CCTV footage was provided.

“The licensee can see that it was an error of judgement.

“Upon a third offence venues look at being closed for up to a month.”

