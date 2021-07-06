Sydney lockdown set to be extended, businesses devastated

NSW businesses are devasted as Sydney is set to face another week in lockdown.

Gladys Berejiklian is expected to announce a week-long extension of the stay-at-home orders as the city fights to contain the Delta strain of COVID-19.

Business NSW CEO Daniel Hunter told Ben Fordham business owners are struggling.

“There are businesses that simply won’t come up.

“The owners are very emotional, they’re in tears.”

