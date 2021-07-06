2GB
Sydney lockdown set to be extended, businesses devastated

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Daniel Hunter
Article image for Sydney lockdown set to be extended, businesses devastated

NSW businesses are devasted as Sydney is set to face another week in lockdown.

Gladys Berejiklian is expected to announce a week-long extension of the stay-at-home orders as the city fights to contain the Delta strain of COVID-19.

Business NSW CEO Daniel Hunter told Ben Fordham business owners are struggling.

“There are businesses that simply won’t come up.

“The owners are very emotional, they’re in tears.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
BusinessNewsNSW
