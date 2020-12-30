Sydney council relying on good will to keep fireworks observers away

Some of Sydney’s New Year’s Eve fireworks vantage points will remain accessible despite health authorities’ instructions to enjoy the display from home.

Inner West Mayor Darcy Byrne told John Stanley he’s pleading with his constituents and visitors to stay away from Balmain’s harbourside parks.

“There are no fences or barricades. I did write to the Premier and Health Minister several weeks ago … explaining that there was an obvious health risk.

“We’ve declared our parks closed, but it will be really up to the NSW Police to move people on.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty